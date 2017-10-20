It was just about a perfect night for the Jersey Panthers. Not only did they win on a senior night, but it was the third time the charm as well over the Civic Memorial Eagles this season. Jersey won 25-21, 25-23 to improve to 12-18 on the season on Thursday night.

“We knew it would be an even match, but we wanted to get one on them,” Jersey head coach Bob Siemer said. “[Civic Memorial is] a good team, but we came out on the top end. We’ve won six of our last seven so we feel like we’re on a roll. We like at least we’re improving.”

Sara Lamer had the most points with eight, while Maddie Carpenter contributed with five a team-high five kills. However, it was about the two seniors Faith Franke and Samantha Ayers played their last game ever at home and made the most it. Franke had a game-high of eight blocks and Ayers led everyone in assists with ten.

“They both played about as good as they could play,” Siemer said. They’re excellent people, everybody on the team likes them. They’re great leaders, it’s nice to have those in your program. It’s a shame to lose them.”

Jersey tops Calhoun, Warriors seek regional title next week



Jersey’s Samantha Ayers had six points with an ace, with Maddie Carpenter and Faith Franke tallied five points each for Jersey in the Calhoun match.

Ayers had nine assists, Jessica Vetter and Carpenter each had four kills and Hannah Jones had four blocks.

Calhoun head volleyball coach Kerry Lorton said her team is looking to rebound now in the post season.

“We are looking for a regional title,” she said. “When play together, we play well overall."

The Panthers were scheduled to close out their regular season against Civic Memorial at home this evening.

Jersey head coach Bob Siemer said: "We played a lot better tonight than last night. We did a lot better hitting, blocking and passing.”

Post-season starts Monday in Jacksonville vs Jacksonville. The winner plays Tuesday against Taylorville. Jersey is the No. 11 seed in the regional; Jacksonville is seeded 11th.



