GIRLS TENNIS

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

JERSEY 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Jersey won four of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles to take the win over CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet on Wednesday afternoon at the Simpson Tennis Courts at Gordon Moore Park.

In the singles, Lauren Ingram of the Panthers won the No. 1 match over Hannah Butkovich 6-2, 6-3, but Allie Lively defeated Michelle Maag 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-2. Sabrina Ingram then won over Jessica Schillinger 7-5, 6-3 to give Jersey the lead back, but Kennedy Loewen won over K. Jones 6-2, 6-4 to tie the meet up at 2-2. The Panthers won the final two matches in the singles, with Rachel Hall defeating Brooke Barker 6-3, 6-2, and Libby McCormick winning over Brynleigh Mormino 6-3, 6-3.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the doubles, L. Ingram and S. Ingram won over Butkovich and Loewen 6-0, 6-1, Maag and Jones defeated Lively and Barker 6-3, 6-4, and Schillinger and Jenna Bloodworth won over Hall and E. Noble 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this:

Day Six Roundup: Top Seed Zink Upset By Kang In Singles Quarterfinals, Of Edwardsville Futures, Plus Day 5 Roundup
Aug 2, 2025
Top Seed Zink Advances, Second Seed Riedi Forced To Retire In Opening Round Matches
Jul 31, 2025
Top Seed Arsenault, Kotzen, Ojakaar, Miladonovic, Steigelhner, Montsi, And Shick All Qualify For Main Draw At Futures
Jul 30, 2025
Top Seed Arsenault Defeats Talented 16-Year-Old Dieveney In Qualifiers; Moskowitz Advances
Jul 29, 2025
Aiden McHugh Advances to Edwardsville Futures Final With Comeback Win; Kang And Razeghi Win Doubles Title
Aug 3, 2025

 