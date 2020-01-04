BREESE - Jersey Panthers girls basketball team clashed with the Greenville Comets in the second annual Breese Central Shootout Saturday morning. Greenville beat Jersey 57-29.

“We didn’t do a good job shooting today. We forced some shots and didn’t get good looks. We let them get to the basket too much uncontested,” Jersey coach Kevin Strebel said.

Greenville jumped out to a 14-6 lead after one quarter over Jersey. They pushed the lead to 32-12 at halftime. Greenville was led by Megan Hallemann with 15 in the first half. Jersey was led by Abby Manns and Lauren Brown both with 4 points.

It was all Greenville in the third quarter, they pushed the lead to 44-17. Greenville outscored Jersey 12-3.

In the fourth quarter, Greenville pushed the lead to 57-29 and had a running clock.

Greenville pushed there record to 11-5 overall and 2-1 in league play, Jersey dropped to 13-4 and 3-1 in league play. Jersey will go on the road next and play a tough Civic Memorial team on January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

