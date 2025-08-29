WOOD RIVER - Jersey Community High School’s boys soccer team advanced to the championship game of the John Martin East Alton-Wood River High Kickoff Tournament on Thursday night, Aug. 28, 2025, after a decisive 10-2 victory over the Roxana Shells.

Jersey will compete in the championship game against Southwestern on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:15 p.m. on Field 1. The matchup will determine the tournament winner after both teams advance through pool and crossover play.

The match took place on Field 2, where Jersey’s offense was led by six different goal scorers. Jersey's Bradley Tueth, Justice Drainer, Michael Vogel, and Cooper Wilson each contributed two goals, while Cristian Rojas and Carson Nevlin added one goal apiece.

Roxana’s goals came from Bradley Garrison and Jackson Bohnenkamp.

With pool play concluded, the tournament set the stage for crossover games on Saturday, Aug. 30. East Alton-Wood River will face Valmeyer at 5:30 p.m. on Field 1, and Carlyle will play Roxana at 5:30 p.m. on Field 2.

