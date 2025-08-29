WOOD RIVER - Jersey Community High School’s boys soccer team advanced to the championship game of the John Martin East Alton-Wood River High Kickoff Tournament on Thursday night, Aug. 28, 2025, after a decisive 10-2 victory over the Roxana Shells.

Jersey will compete in the championship game against Southwestern on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:15 p.m. on Field 1. The matchup will determine the tournament winner after both teams advance through pool and crossover play.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The match took place on Field 2, where Jersey’s offense was led by six different goal scorers. Jersey's Bradley Tueth, Justice Drainer, Michael Vogel, and Cooper Wilson each contributed two goals, while Cristian Rojas and Carson Nevlin added one goal apiece.

Article continues after sponsor message

Roxana’s goals came from Bradley Garrison and Jackson Bohnenkamp.

With pool play concluded, the tournament set the stage for crossover games on Saturday, Aug. 30. East Alton-Wood River will face Valmeyer at 5:30 p.m. on Field 1, and Carlyle will play Roxana at 5:30 p.m. on Field 2.

More like this:

Oilers Soccer Boys Battle Hard Before Falling To Carlyle
Today
Landon Mayer Leads Alton In Boys Golf Madison County Championship Golf Tournament Performance
Aug 22, 2025
2025 High School Football Schedules
Jul 29, 2025
Alton Post 126 Targets Illinois State Titles in Both Junior and Senior Divisions
Jul 16, 2025
Roxana's Will Stevens Secures Individual Win at Hickory Stick Golf Invite
Aug 19, 2025

 