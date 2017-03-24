JERSEY 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Jersey posted a great start to the 2017 season Thursday afternoon with a 6-2 victory over East Alton-Wood River.

The Panthers led 4-0 at halftime, then proceeded to score two more goals in the second half to top East Alton-Wood River Thursday evening at Wood River Soccer Park.

The Panthers are now 1-0; the Oilers fell to 0-4-0 on the year.

Jersey's Erica Bechtold had two goals and an assist for Jersey; Alli Bohannon (on a penalty kick), Hailea Tepen, Maci Bohannon and Elese Smith also scoring; Tepen contributed three assists in the evening.

Kara Crutchley (on a penalty) and Lora Ruyle, both in the second half were the Oiler goals.

Jersey travels to North Mac for a 6:15 p.m. match Friday, then take on Roxana at 6 p.m. Monday, Mascoutah at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the Oilers at 6 p.m. March 30, all at Wood River Soccer Park; the Oilers meet the Indians at 4 p.m. Monday, the Shells at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the Panthers March 30 at Soccer Park in the EAWR Tournament.

Jersey Head Girls Soccer Coach Brad Kimble was excited about the 6-2 win over East Alton-Wood River to begin the 2017 season. “This was a great start to our season. These girls have been working hard and to earn a result like this will motivate them to keep going. I was very excited to see Erica Bechtold get two goals tonight. She has an amazing work ethic. And to see Alli Bohannon and Hailea Tepen also get on the score sheet shows that we have scoring potential from all over the field. "I am also very impressed by many of our young players - Maci Bohannon and Elese Smith got on the score sheet.

But we all know that nothing gets to the back of the net without several players being involved. I love watching the work rate of players like Alexis Heinrich, Emily Walsh, Natalie Howell, and Kadiah Baalman. Without their - and really everybody’s - commitment to doing the little things right, we would not be celebrating this victory.”

