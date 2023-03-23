Jersey 100 Kindergarten Pre-Registration/Screening Starting SoonJERSEYVILLE/GRAFTON - Pre-Registration/Screening appointments for upcoming Jersey 100 kindergarteners are opening soon on Thursday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at West Elementary School, located at 1000 W. Carpenter St. in Jerseyville.

If your child will be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2023, and will be attending kindergarten in Jersey Community Unit School District (CUSD) 100, call (618) 498-4322 to schedule a Pre-Registration/Screening appointment. This includes students attending both West Elementary and Grafton Elementary School.

The following items are required for kindergarten students:

  • Proof of residency (Electric/water bill, driver’s license, voter registration card, etc.)
  • Child's legal birth certificate
  • Recent physical (physical no older than 1 year prior to the first day of school)
  • Immunization records
  • Eye examination form
  • Dental examination form

Parents/guardians are asked to bring at least proof of residency and the child’s birth certificate (and proof of a recent physical, if they have it) to their Pre-Registration/Screening appointment. Completed immunization/physical records are required to complete the final registration process and may be turned in on April 6th at Pre-Registration if already completed.

To schedule a Pre-Registration/Screening appointment or find out more, call West Elementary School at (618) 498-4322.

