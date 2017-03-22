Name:   Jerry James Mackelden

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Meleea and Daniel Mackelden of East Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  8:11 AM

Date:   March 17, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Abigail (5)

Grandparents:  Charles & Marlene Dickerman, Granite City; Fred & the late Linda Mackelden, Godfrey

 