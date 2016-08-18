Jerome Edward Graves, Jr.
Name: Jerome Edward Graves, Jr.
Parents: Tiffany Phillips and Jerome Graves, Sr. of Wood River
Birth weight: 6 lbs 8 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 7:54 AM
Date: August 8, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Braiden Phillips (3)
Grandparents: Rebecca Cowgill & Paul Cowgill, Wood River; Jerome Graves & Angela Graves, Alton; Katheryn Gleason, Wood River
Great Grandparents: Yolanda Davis & Clifford Davis, Dow; Carol Graves & George Stewart, deceased; Mary Gleason & Norval Gleason, East Alton
