WOOD RIVER – Jeremy Plank, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner, announced his candidacy for Wood River City Council today.

“As a CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner, the finances of Wood River alarm me,” said Jeremy Plank. “I will use my professional experience to put our city on the right track to develop our economy and develop our downtown, increase transparency, and fix neighborhood flooding.”

Despite $25 million in pension debt, the Wood River city council and mayor have repeatedly put forward plans to spend on projects unnecessary for growth, including a lavish recreation center with new employees that would add to the city’s pension burden, at a time when the city can least afford them. Plank advocates for a more common-sense approach recently supported by voters in the November election.

“In early November, voters rejected an income tax hike, said no to pay raises and double dipping for politicians, and voted to save the historic Roundhouse from demolition. The current mayor and city council should change course with spending on the recreation center and start listening to taxpayers,” Plank said.

As city councilman, Plank vows to make city council meetings more transparent, and meet frequently with Wood River residents to ensure their priorities are represented in the city’s budget.

Jeremy Plank is a small business owner, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Public Accountant. He serves as Chairman of the Madison County Flood Prevention District and initiated the “Save the Roundhouse” petition and ballot initiative, garnering 72% support from city voters. Jeremy and his son have made Wood River their home for over 15 years. For more information, please visit the campaign’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/PlankWoodRiver.

