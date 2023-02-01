Jeremy and Tonia Chapman's Love Story
February 1, 2023 9:46 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Jeremy and Tonia Chapman
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
City: Bethalto
Article continues after sponsor message
Date met pr started dating: March 2, 2015
Date married: March 14, 2017
What makes your relationship special? We have the utmost respect for each other.
Share a memory you have made together: Took our first cruise together in 2016.