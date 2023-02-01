Couples names: Jeremy and Tonia Chapman

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City: Bethalto

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met pr started dating: March 2, 2015

Date married: March 14, 2017

What makes your relationship special? We have the utmost respect for each other.

Share a memory you have made together: Took our first cruise together in 2016.

 