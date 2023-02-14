Couples names: Jeremy & Katie Schmieder

City: Jerseyville

Date met or started dating: January 1, 2013

Date married: January 20, 2018

What makes your relationship special? Jeremy and I have been through it all but have overcome the obstacles and we work really good together raising our boys.

Share a memory you have made together: All the trips we have taken, raising two boys in this crazy world and building our home.