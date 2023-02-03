Jeremy & Alysha Hunter's Love Story
Couples names: Jeremy & Alysha Hunter
City: Granite City
Date met or started dating: November 2, 2003
Date married: January 2, 2006
What makes your relationship special? We have the best conversations and are constantly laughing at each. We are best friends and share everything with one another.
Share a memory you have made together: Our best memories are the birth of our children. We are a very close family. We have the best times with our two beautiful kids.
