Name: Jensen Silas Crader

Parents: Melissa and Christopher Crader of Godfrey

Birth weight: 8 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 7:56 AM

Date: May 4, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Gage, 14; Lily, 12; Jude, 3

Grandparents: Irvin & Cindy Brockway, Jerseyville; Mike & Linda Blase, Worden

Great Grandparents: Joyce Wright, Staunton

 