BELLEVILLE — Jenny Gain Meyer, Belleville’s City Clerk and lifelong resident, has announced her candidacy for Mayor. With extensive experience in public service and a deep commitment to her hometown, Meyer aims to guide Belleville toward a future that honors its history while embracing growth and development.

“As City Clerk, I have seen firsthand the potential and the challenges that Belleville faces,” Meyer said. “I am running for Mayor because I believe in our community’s strength and opportunities, and I want to work with our city leaders, organizations, businesses, employees, and residents to ensure Belleville is a city we want to call home.”

Meyer has outlined several key priorities for her mayoral campaign:

**Revitalizing Neighborhoods and Housing:** Recognizing that some residents struggle to maintain their homes due to health, age, or economic reasons, Meyer proposes a community outreach program. This initiative would involve collaboration with local churches, organizations, builders, and residents to create a comprehensive database to assist those in need. She also plans to prioritize rehabilitation over demolition to help revitalize the housing stock and attract new residents.

**Strengthening Public Safety:** Meyer’s tenure as City Clerk included close collaboration with the Police and Fire Departments, ensuring efficient operations and enhanced cooperation among first responders. As Mayor, she is committed to maintaining a focus on public safety, working closely with law enforcement and fire services to ensure a secure environment for all residents.

**Promoting Economic Development:** With a proven track record of uniting business and labor to achieve city goals, Meyer aims to foster economic growth and job creation in Belleville. She plans to support local projects and initiatives that employ local talent and stimulate the economy, contributing to Belleville’s prosperity.

"My vision for Belleville is one of revitalization and growth,” Meyer noted. “I want to focus on rehabilitating our neighborhoods, supporting our residents through community outreach, and enhancing public safety. I am committed to fostering economic development by bringing businesses and local talent together to create new opportunities. By working closely with the community and city leaders, we can build a stronger, more vibrant Belleville for everyone."

Meyer’s accomplishments as City Clerk include co-developing the Infill Ordinance, which integrates new housing into existing neighborhoods, and creating an event approval process that coordinates between event organizers and city staff. Known for her strong communication skills, Meyer regularly engages with residents, elected officials, and city employees to address community needs and foster effective governance.

“Communication and collaboration are the cornerstones of a strong city. By listening to our residents and working together, we can achieve great things for Belleville,” Meyer said. "I have worked closely with our community, from overseeing essential city operations to actively leading and participating in local organizations and events. I am committed to fostering collaboration, transparency, and growth for our city and its residents. Belleville is my home, and I am ready to serve and uplift our community as its Mayor."

Before her election as City Clerk, Meyer served as the Director of Environmental Programs at the St. Clair County Health Department and oversaw various departments at the City of Belleville. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from McKendree University and a master’s degree in health administration from Lindenwood University.

For more information, to volunteer, or to request a yard sign for the 2025 municipal election, visit JennyforBelleville.com or email JennyForBelleville@gmail.com.