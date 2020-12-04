ALTON - Jenny Bain of Human Resources is Alton Memorial Hospital’s December Employee of the Month.

Jenny received her award Dec. 4 from Bryan Hartwick, left, manager of Human Resources, and Brad Goacher, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of AMH.

Her co-workers said: “We have a difficult time thinking of anyone more deserving of this recognition. Jenny’s dedication to her job and Alton Memorial is second to none. She is the first contact for many new employees. She goes out of her way to welcome everyone to Alton Memorial and makes sure they understand she is available if they have any questions at all.

"Jenny handles any project thrown her way and she is always excited to help with anything that is asked of her. She answers every call with a smile in her voice. Her calm, patient demeanor puts everyone at ease and makes them feel welcomed. Jenny is always willing to help and picks up additional projects with great eagerness. Jenny is a very valuable employee!”

