ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis announced on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, that Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah is no longer serving as the Corrections Commissioner. The decision to separate her employment was effective immediately.

“Today, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah’s employment with the City of St. Louis was separated effective immediately,” said Conner Kerrigan, a spokesperson for the city. “Tammy Ross is currently acting as the Commissioner of Corrections.”

Clemons-Abdullah had been on leave from her position since Sept. 19, 2024.

She was appointed to the role by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones approximately three years ago. The city did not provide any further details regarding the circumstances of her separation from the Corrections Commission.

