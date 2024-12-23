ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis announced on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, that Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah is no longer serving as the Corrections Commissioner. The decision to separate her employment was effective immediately.

Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.“Today, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah’s employment with the City of St. Louis was separated effective immediately,” said Conner Kerrigan, a spokesperson for the city. “Tammy Ross is currently acting as the Commissioner of Corrections.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Clemons-Abdullah had been on leave from her position since Sept. 19, 2024.

She was appointed to the role by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones approximately three years ago. The city did not provide any further details regarding the circumstances of her separation from the Corrections Commission.

More like this:

Corrections Commissioner Issues Statement After Male Detainee Death At Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Mar 24, 2025
Charges Filed Against Bethalto Couple In Connection With Child Pornography
Mar 3, 2025
New Details Released In Edwardsville Attempted Murder Case
Feb 21, 2025
St. Louis Officials Confirm Death Of Unhoused Woman On Clark Avenue
Feb 18, 2025
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Students Introduced To Realities Of Jail - Up Close and Personal
Mar 2, 2025

 