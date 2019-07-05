EDWARDSVILLE - Jenna Stobie of Edwardsville had an outstanding first season as a student-athlete at Lindenwood University in Belleville.

Stobie began her soccer career at the Edwardsville YMCA and continued all through high school. She believes she has grown a great deal since she started at Lindenwood in Belleville.

“Now that I have finished my first year at Lindenwood University, I can say I have grown as a student and an athlete. One major lesson I learned is time management. During the fall soccer season, we practice every day for at least two hours. We do various fitness tests like the pacer test, a 1.5-mile run, and sprints. Juggling soccer and classes was difficult at first, but I quickly adjusted because I had to. Being a student-athlete, we are required to spend at least 4 hours in the library every w eek but, I spent an average of 6-8 because I did not want to fall behind in schoolwork.

“The season ended at the beginning of November and then I was on my own for workouts. I made a point to find time to run for 30 minutes every day and lift. This was difficult because I was so used to having a schedule every day with soccer. But one thing that kept me motivated was spring soccer that would be starting in January and the next fall season starting in August. I believe that soccer is my main source of motivation because I would not be able to play soccer without good grades and I would not be able to play soccer if I do not keep up my fitness.”

The processes of juggling college soccer and academics have taught Stobie a considerable amount.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have also learned from the struggles that came with the successes,” she said. “I think learning how to cope with the struggles makes you successful and feel really good. I know I work really hard to get where I am. I think honestly what has meant the most is seeing how far I came with my fitness a few years ago. I wouldn’t have been able to lift or run like I do now. It is amazing to see how much more fit I became. Now I do what the coaches don’t even ask me to do. I go out of my own way to work out even in the offseason.”

Stobie will be a sophomore this year at Lindenwood University. She said her goals are to continue to improve her fitness and become a more vocal team member.

“Next semester I am going to try to get honor roll again,” she said. “I want to focus on balancing school and soccer like I did this past year. I would also love to be all-conference. Soccer is my passion and I want to continue to play even after college. I want to join leagues and can’t imagine stopping playing at this point.’

The Edwardsville woman said she is just at home on the soccer field.

“I started playing when I was age 4 at the Edwardsville YMCA and have loved it ever since,” she said.

For her future, Stobie hopes to become a teacher and travel to different countries helping others.

“I want to teach little kids in poverty,” she said. “I have always loved little kids and things like that. I also have always loved to help people and really want to sign up for mission trips as well.”

More like this: