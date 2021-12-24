EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Jenae Wright with the Student of the Month Award for November. Wright was nominated by Social Studies teacher Mrs. Kupferer

Jenae impressively achieved the EHS Arion Award this year and second place at the SIUE Suzuki String Concerto Competition. She is the president of the Student Council and participates in additional Honor Societies including National, German, and Tri-M Music. She is on the Madison County Youth Board and the Secretary of the Class of 2022.

Jenae is a violin & viola teacher of four students and is a musical virtuoso playing the violin, viola, piano, organ, and flute. Additionally, she is a young entrepreneur and is the owner of a business called ‘Made by Jenae’.

Jenae Wright wants to major in Industrial Engineering and Minor in Music Instrumental performance. She plans on joining a form of student government in college and an orchestra chamber group as well. Jenae later wants to complete her Master Degree in Business Administration

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

