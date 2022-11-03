WOOD RIVER - Jeffrey’s Flowers By Design, a custom flower shop in Wood River, is hosting its 17th annual Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 6, at the flower shop, located at 322 Wesley Drive in Wood River.

Jeffrey McElroy, owner and founder of the business, said his flower shop offers several different products at affordable prices.

“I think we set ourselves apart because we’re just not a typical flower shop, we’re more of an upscale look without the upscale price,” McElroy said. “I keep my prices very comparable to the area - in fact, there are some things that I’m lower priced on than other flower shops in our area.

“We do lots of silk arrangements, we do home decor, we do a lot of funeral work … we do a lot of plants, a lot of blooming stuff whenever it’s available and in season. We do lots of different things, but my main focus is the upscale look without the upscale price.”

McElroy said he started hosting Christmas Open Houses to bring back the nearly-lost tradition, which his shop has now kept going for 17 years.

“When I first opened the business in January 2006, that following year I said, ‘Let’s have a Christmas Open House,’ because at that time … nobody was really doing Christmas Open Houses any longer - it was almost a thing of the past,” he said. “I decorated the shop early, opened my doors the first part of November, and the whole shop is nothing but Christmas, basically. So that is where it started with our Christmas Open House and it just evolved from there.”

McElroy said the first year they hosted the event, he got a wonderful response from the community and gained some customers that have remained customers ever since. He added that if attendees to this year’s event see something they like, they should act fast, as items tend to sell out quickly.

The shop will be closed the Saturday before the event to prepare the Christmas decorations, and McElroy said they may have a very special visitor on Sunday.

“I hope Santa drops by on Sunday,” he said. “That’s our theme this year: ‘Santa’s coming to Jeffrey’s - so should you!’”

For more information about Jeffrey’s Flowers By Design, visit jeffreysflowersdesign.com.

