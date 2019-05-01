George Billis Gallery is pleased to announce Jeffrey Vaughn and his latest work at the New York location. This exhibition will run from April 30 through May 25, 2019. The opening reception will be held at the George Billis Gallery located at 525 West 26th Street between 10th and 11th avenues on Thursday, May 2nd from 6-8pm.

Jeffrey Vaughn, from Alton, Illinois, received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1978 from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, and his Master of Arts degree in 1981, and Master of Fine Arts degree in 1983 from the University of Dallas. Vaughn has focused his energies as an artist working in landscapes for over thirty years. Vaughn approaches his work with a quiet contemplativeness that reflects the serene aspects of the natural world and reveals the underlying spiritual nature that can be found in the environments he portrays. His paintings have been published in New American Paintings and reviewed in the American Arts Quarterly and the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Jeffrey Vaughn has been exhibiting his work throughout the United States for over thirty years. His work can be found in numerous public and private collections such as the U.S. Department of State, Washington, DC; Anheuser-Busch Inc., St. Louis, MO; Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Louisville, KY; and Kentucky Public Radio, Louisville, KY.

The George Billis Gallery marks its 23rd year in the Chelsea Art district and its sister gallery is located in the burgeoning gallery district of Culver City in Los Angeles. For more information, please contact the gallery via e-mail at gallery@georgebillis.com or visit our website at www.georgebillis.com.

