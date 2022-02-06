Jeffrey & Katie's Love Story
Our Love Story:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Couple: Jeffrey & Katie Gibson from Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: February 9, 2012
Briefly Describe First Date: Went to see “The Vow” and had dinner, and it was snowing really badly.
Date Married: July 13, 2012
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Watch movies, camping, anything with our kids.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Don’t go to bed mad at each other! Be there for each other no matter what!