ALTON - Jeff Larner, Republican candidate for Madison County Sheriff, today announced if elected he will not be taking a state-funded pension.

“Let me be clear,” stated Larner. “The hardworking men and women of the Sheriff’s Department and other police forces put their lives on the line for us every day. They unequivocally deserve their pensions.”

“Unfortunately, “Larner continued, “too often the administration of these county offices use these jobs to supplement their pensions or even collect a second pension. That is wrong. I want the voters of this county to know my commitment is to running a professional, cost-effective office and one way to do that is to decline a pension.”

Illinois’ pension crisis has been rated the worst in the nation, measured by pension debt relative to state gross domestic product. Since 2014, Illinois owes $144.2 billion in net pension debt and that number is estimated to continue to rise due to state population decline and increasing cost of benefits.

Larner, a Granite City native, and Marine Corps Combat Veteran, served as a Decatur police officer for over a decade. He then entered the private sector, eventually becoming the VP, Global Security and Corporate Services for Agribusiness giant ADM. His department was ranked numerous times as the best global security team by Security magazine.

“Both my son and my son-in-law serve their communities as police officers and my daughter is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified First Responder who specializes in law enforcement wellness,” added Larner. “My law enforcement roots run deep and I know I have the right mix of law enforcement and business experience needed to run an efficient Sheriff’s Office.”

