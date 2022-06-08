Letter To The Editor:

I am honored to express my support for Jeff Larner, Candidate for Madison County Sheriff. Jeff has over Three decades of Law Enforcement service in both the public and private sectors that encompass real-world entry-level to executive level experiences.

Jeff will utilize his vast knowledge and experience to tackle the continuous and constantly changing demands of modern-day Law Enforcement to include recruiting, deputy retention, training mandates, legislative directives, justice reform and community policing all the while remaining focused and achieving the goal of public safety. He will be a selfless, dedicated, and transparent community partner who can bring together a vast network of Federal, State, and other Local resources to assist the needs of the Sheriff’s office if necessary, and will be proactive and aggressive in implementing new public safety initiatives to address criminal activity whether within or headed to the boundaries of the County.

Equally important as operational initiatives are the administrative duties required of the Sheriff. Jeff’s extensive executive level experience will allow him the ability to navigate and manage million dollar budgets, being an honest voice to the county board, exceeding jail standards, equipment acquisition, updating and implementing department policies, addressing personnel matters as well as serving as a mentor to the office employees. In addition, I believe Jeff’s conservative values and beliefs will be an honest and steady voice for the residents of Madison County as he is a strong supporter of the Constitution and Second Amendment rights.

As a retired Law Enforcement Officer and Executive, I am confident that Jeff Larner will make an exceptional Sheriff. He will tirelessly serve the residents, will be a conservative steward of taxpayer resources, will professionally uphold the Oath of Office, and be a dedicated advocate for public safety and quality of life issues within the county.

I encourage the residents of Madison County to vote Jeff Larner as your next Sheriff.

Todd Walker

Retired Chief of Police, Decatur, Illinois

