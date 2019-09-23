ALTON - Jeff Hewitt walked away with the big prize of $50,000 Saturday night in the Marquette Catholic 2019 Mega Raffle.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

There was also a Homecoming Block Party that many attended.

The remaining winners were:

$5,000 - Ralph Milford

Article continues after sponsor message

$500 - Gay Garner

$250 - Lisa Erthal

$250 - Corey Vickrey

Free Tuition - The Yost Family

The Annual Mega Raffle is a significant fundraiser each year for Marquette Catholic.

"Thank you to everyone who supported the Marquette Catholic 2019 Mega Raffle and attended the Homecoming Block Party," Marquette Catholic said in a statement. "
Congratulations to all the winners!"

More like this:

Marquette Catholic Students Shine at ACES Competition
Mar 25, 2025
Finalists Announced: Marquette Catholic Continues Tradition of Student Section Excellence
Mar 5, 2025
Marquette Catholic High School To Present Freaky Friday
5 days ago
Marquette Catholic To Host Annual Block Party Saturday
Sep 19, 2024
Marquette Student Leader Payton Crane Shines in Academics/Service, Is An Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of Month
Feb 25, 2025

 