ALTON - Jeff Hewitt walked away with the big prize of $50,000 Saturday night in the Marquette Catholic 2019 Mega Raffle.

There was also a Homecoming Block Party that many attended.

The remaining winners were:

$5,000 - Ralph Milford

$500 - Gay Garner

$250 - Lisa Erthal

$250 - Corey Vickrey

Free Tuition - The Yost Family

The Annual Mega Raffle is a significant fundraiser each year for Marquette Catholic.

"Thank you to everyone who supported the Marquette Catholic 2019 Mega Raffle and attended the Homecoming Block Party," Marquette Catholic said in a statement. "

Congratulations to all the winners!"

