Jeff Hewitt Captures $50,000 Prize in Marquette Catholic Mega Raffle
ALTON - Jeff Hewitt walked away with the big prize of $50,000 Saturday night in the Marquette Catholic 2019 Mega Raffle.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
There was also a Homecoming Block Party that many attended.
The remaining winners were:
$5,000 - Ralph Milford
$500 - Gay Garner
$250 - Lisa Erthal
$250 - Corey Vickrey
Free Tuition - The Yost Family
The Annual Mega Raffle is a significant fundraiser each year for Marquette Catholic.
"Thank you to everyone who supported the Marquette Catholic 2019 Mega Raffle and attended the Homecoming Block Party," Marquette Catholic said in a statement. "
Congratulations to all the winners!"
More like this: