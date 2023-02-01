Couples names: Jeff and Jody

City: Bethalto

Date met pr started dating: August 25, 1983

Date married: June 25, 1988

What makes your relationship special? We met in high school and immediately fell in love. We have been through so much together and have made many wonderful memories. We still face challenges- I am battling cancer and he is recovering from a stroke- but we are facing it together and growing closer in our relationship every day.

Share a memory you have made together: Our favorite memory is the birth of our beautiful daughter 26 years ago. After several unsuccessful attempts, she is our miracle.

