(Pictured above: JCHS students in the school’s Career and Technical Education program, including Welding, Auto, Machines, and Drafting courses. The JCHS Workforce Development Program is looking to connect skilled/talented students such as these with local businesses/stakeholders for internships that will help them prepare for after graduation).

JERSEYVILLE - If you’re a local business owner or stakeholder in need of some interns, the JCHS Workforce Development program has you covered. Their program aims to help students plan for their future after graduation by giving them real-world experience, and they are seeking paid internships for their students to help achieve this goal.

“We are aiming to be able to have meaningful internship opportunities available to any qualifying senior who wants field experience while earning high school credit - and ideally, a paycheck too,” Workforce Development Coordinator Erica Heitzig said. “We have talented kids, and we are looking for businesses to partner with to help build skill.”

Heitzig is currently arranging shadowing opportunities, guest speakers, and field trips to local businesses and post-graduate training institutions. If you are interested in partnering with the JCHS Workforce Development Program, email erica.heitzig@jersey100.org.

The program has already had a few “success stories” of partnered students and businesses, including Brooke Stockstill, who is interning as a lawyer for the Jersey County Courthouse, Alexis, interning as a teacher for East Elementary, and Marissa Smith, interning as an accountant for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Participating students must be on track with credits, achieving passing grades, and have no major attendance or discipline issues, Hetizig said. She described the program as a “talent pipeline.”

“We are creating a talent pipeline,” she said. “We are helping students learn their interests early in their high school career, then get them to be able to identify the career clusters that directly associate with their interests.

“If a student can advocate for themselves by knowing the specific training they need, we can get the students on a pathway that excites them not only to come to school every day but leads them to a career that they love after high school.”

(Pictured below are current student “success stories” from the Workforce Development Program: 1) Marissa Smith - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, 2) Alexis - East Elementary, 3) Brooke Stockstill - Jersey County Courthouse).

