Jerseyville - For the 2016 season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the JCHS varsity soccer team to reward the boys for their hard work and dedication. They earned $20 for each point they scored during home games. JSB is proud to announce that the team reached their goal of $500 this season.

Jersey State Bank had a banner above the concession stand tracking the team’s progress. All proceeds from the campaign were awarded to the PAC and the soccer team.

Paw Power was developed to create a fun and engaging way to contribute to the school’s athletic program. During the 2015-2016 season the bank started Paw Power resulting in $2,500 being distributed evenly to the participating team and the PAC to ensure that all teams benefit from JSB’s promotion. With this year’s addition of boys’ and girls’ soccer we hope to contribute an added $1000 to the school’s athletic programs.

Look for the next Paw Power promotion during the boys’ and girls’ basketball season.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.

