Jerseyville - For the 2019 fall season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the JCHS varsity football and varsity boys soccer team to reward the boys for their hard work and dedication. JSB awarded $4 for every point football scored during home games up to a maximum of $500. JSB also awarded $20 for every goal boys’ soccer scored up to a maximum of $500.

Article continues after sponsor message

We had banners tracking the team’s progress along with posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages. All proceeds from the campaign were awarded to the PAC and the teams. “Jersey State Bank had a great time working with the teams this season and we are very proud of their success,” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank.

Look for the next Paw Power promotion during the boys’ and girls’ basketball season.

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this: