JERSEYVILLE - The 2019-2020 Jersey Community High School Theatre season will continue with the spring musical, "Bye Bye Birdie" by Michael Stewart, Charles Strouse, and Lee Adams. Tickets are $10 per person for reserved seating.

Doors will open one-half hour before each performance. The show will run March 19-21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m. For more information call the JCHS Office at (618) 498-5521 and ask for Katie.

The show is directed by Brett Beauchamp with music direction by Margaret Bear. Martha Harpstrite is the costumer and production designer with Erin Bittles conducting the pit orchestra. Jaelyn Hawkins is the choreographer of the show. Ben Gracey is the technical director. Accompanist for the show is Lu Anne Taul This year’s seniors are: Abby Balz, William Beauchamp, Brett Bryden, James Hartman, Kirsten Hetzel, Larissa Loges, Elizabeth Meyer, Grant Morgan, Lillie Purcell, Victoria Richardson, and Grant Smith.

