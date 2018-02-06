JERSEY - The 2017-2018 Jersey Community High School Theatre season will continue with the spring musical, Fiddler on the Roof.

Tickets are $10 per person for reserved seating. Doors will open one half hour before each performance. The show will run March 15-17 at 7 p.m. and March 18 at 2 p.m. For more information call the JCHS Office at 498-5521 and ask for Deanna.

The show is directed by Brett Beauchamp with music direction by Lu Anne Taul. Martha Harpstrite is the costumer and production designer with Erin Bittles conducting the pit orchestra. Emily Short is the choreographer of the show. Maddie Clevenger & Ben Gracey are the technical directors. This year’s seniors are: Livy Bettorf, Jillian Freeman, Barrett Hartman, Eli Kimble, Hannah Loges, Adam Meyer, Emma Sharich, Hope Skaggs, Chance Trisler, and Marissa Wagner.

