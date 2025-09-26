JERSEYVILLE – Jersey Community High School (JCHS) is currently under a "secure" order after a potential “threat in the community” was reportedly identified by the Jerseyville Police Department.

In a message to parents on Friday afternoon, JCHS Principal Thomas Leslie said the school was placed under the order “due to a possible threat in the community as identified by the Jerseyville Police Department.”

“Students are to remain in the building and not leave for 6th hour lunch, early out, or workforce development,” Leslie stated in the message, adding all sixth-hour lunch students have been fed in the school’s cafeteria.

“There is no direct threat toward JCHS or our students,” the message states. “This is precautionary due to a possible threat in the community.”

All sixth-hour lunch students were fed in the school’s cafeteria. In a follow-up message, Leslie stated all students are “secure and fed,” adding the Police Department has asked the school to remain on lockdown “until further notice.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com as more information becomes available.

