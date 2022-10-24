JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School (JCHS) recently announced the details of their 2022 Veterans Day Assembly. The event will be open to the public and held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the JCHS Main Gym.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony K. Krueger, Jr. will be the guest speaker at this year’s assembly. JCHS Principal Jason Brunaugh said the public is encouraged to invite any veterans they know to attend.

“We’re inviting anyone from the community that would like to be present for the assembly, but we’d especially like to have any veterans in attendance to make sure that we give them the chance to be a part of the assembly and honor them,” he said.

After the assembly, Brunaugh said there will also be a small reception held in the school’s cafeteria around 10 a.m.

He added that the event is student-led and usually about an hour long.

To find out more about the JCHS 2022 Veterans Day Assembly, call the school at (618) 498-5521.

