JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School received an anonymous call Monday morning stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria.

Principal Jason Brunaugh said the administration followed the Jersey CUSD 100 Safety and Crisis Management protocol where staff and students were put into a lockdown so local law enforcement could investigate the proposed threat.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Once local law enforcement determined there was no threat, the lockdown ended and students returned to their normal routine,” Brunaugh said. “The office received the information shortly before 1 p.m. “Local law enforcement and the superintendent were notified and immediately responded.

“At no time was there a gun at school or any threat made to the students. Local law enforcement will continue their investigation of this anonymous phone call.”

Brunaugh emphasized the importance of telling an adult, teacher or staff member if there is a potential threat or weapon at school.

More like this: