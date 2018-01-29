JCHS Dance Team qualifies for IDTA State in Hip Hop Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - Jersey Community High School Dance Team qualified for IDTA State in Hip Hop in Mattoon on Sunday, January 28, 2018. The girls are coached by Brenda McCreary and Danah McCreary. The girls are, front row left to right: Samantha Weishaupt, Maura Eads, Claire Tilden, Lydia Crader and Anna Poppe. Article continues after sponsor message Second row: Chloe Whited, Jordan Sibert, Claire Beemer, Brooklyn Winters, Kailey Smith and Andreanna Trochuck. Back row: Samantha Schleeper, Alaina Herman, Taylor Young, Kylee Ruyle, Kylie Griesmer, Sierra Vinyard and Olivia Dufer. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending