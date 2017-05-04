JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”.  The recipients for the month April are Nishal Baddela  (8th) and Jay Goetten  (10th). 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of  F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month.  F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which was developed by the J.C.H.S. Student Council last year.  Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During April, these students received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations.  Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at  J.C.H.S.  They are being congratulated by Valerie Liles of Jerseyville Banking Center.

More like this:

J.C.H.S. Celebrates March Students of the Month Awards
Today
JCHS Honors January F.O.C.U.S. Students of the Month
Feb 9, 2025
J.C.H.S. Celebrates October Students of the Month
Nov 15, 2024
CUSD 10 Special Education Coordinator Karen Truran Honored at SLU Celebration of Women Educators
Mar 28, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”
Apr 2, 2025

 