JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”.  The recipient for the month of April is Libby Munsterman.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month.  F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which was developed by the J.C.H.S. Student Council last year.  Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During April, Libby received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations.  Because she received the most nominations, she was named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S  he is being congratulated Julie Wilfong of Jersey State Bank.

