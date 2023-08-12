JCHS 40th Class Reunion Events Are Set Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Class of 1983 has its 40th Class Reunion set for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at George's Local Brew in Jerseyville. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. that night. Alex Foster, a member of the planning committee for the 40-year class reunion, said the JCHS classes of 1981, 1982, 1984, and 1985 are also invited to a gathering the night of the JCHS homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at the Donald W. Snyders Sports Complex. The game starts at 7 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message "We will be meeting on the north side of the field between the gate and the concession stand that the JCHS Administration has designated for our reunion at the game," Foster said. "Look for the welcome signs! We would love to see all of our friends who attended high school with us. "After the game, we’ll meet at DJ’s Pub and Grill at 117 W. Prairie Street in Jerseyville for a reunion of the JCHS Classes of 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985. All are welcome." Foster said reunion committee members have been planning these two events for the last year and hope to see all of their friends at both. More like this: JERSEYVILLE - Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending