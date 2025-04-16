JERSEYVILLE - JCH HealthCare recently made a donation to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Jersey & Greene Counties through generous employee contributions.

This non-profit organization plays a vital role in advocating for the best interests of children in the foster care system, and JCH HealthCare is proud to support their important work in the community.

 