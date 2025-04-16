JCH HealthCare Makes Donation to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Jersey & Greene Counties Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - JCH HealthCare recently made a donation to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Jersey & Greene Counties through generous employee contributions. Article continues after sponsor message This non-profit organization plays a vital role in advocating for the best interests of children in the foster care system, and JCH HealthCare is proud to support their important work in the community. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending