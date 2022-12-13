JERSEY - The Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association donated some early Christmas presents Monday to other colleagues in law enforcement.

"The Ambulance Association purchased these 'jump bag' first aid kits to donate to Grafton Police Department, Jerseyville Police Department, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, and Brighton Police Department.

"We are so grateful for the working relationship we have with these great officers and how much help they provide to our ambulance crews," JCH Ambulance Association said. "Jersey County is very blessed.

"Also a huge thank you to Santa Claus (Steve Pegram of Got Faith) for making this just a little bit more special."

