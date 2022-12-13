JCH Ambulance Association Donates Early Christmas Presents To Others In Law Enforcement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - The Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association donated some early Christmas presents Monday to other colleagues in law enforcement. "The Ambulance Association purchased these 'jump bag' first aid kits to donate to Grafton Police Department, Jerseyville Police Department, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, and Brighton Police Department. Article continues after sponsor message "We are so grateful for the working relationship we have with these great officers and how much help they provide to our ambulance crews," JCH Ambulance Association said. "Jersey County is very blessed. "Also a huge thank you to Santa Claus (Steve Pegram of Got Faith) for making this just a little bit more special." More like this: JERSEY - The Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association donated some early Christmas presents Monday to other colleagues in law enforcement. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending