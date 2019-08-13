JERSEYVILLE - Members of the Jersey County Business Association donated notepads, pens, pencils, post-its, highlighters, re-usable shopping bags, and Panther apparel among other things to the 24 new teachers and paraprofessionals who are being welcomed into Community Unit District 100 this school year.

For over five years, JCBA member businesses have donated items for new teacher "welcome bags" which are distributed at the school district’s new employee orientation. JCBA Director Beth Bear said, “This is a great opportunity to support the schools, teachers & students in our school district. Our members are always giving back to our community, but they are particularly generous when it comes to our schools and education.” She continued, “This year is especially fun for me, as my sister, Margaret Bear is one of the new teachers that we are helping to welcome.” Margaret Bear is the new choral director at Jersey Community High School.

Superintendent Brad Tuttle added, “Jersey Community Unit School District 100 is extremely lucky to have such a great business community that values education and is so willing to welcome our new teachers with open arms and extreme generosity.”

Donations were received from Jerseyville Banking Center, Dennis Ford State Farm Insurance, Thrive Christian School, Carol Yocom, DJs Pub & Grill, 1st Mid America Credit Union, Julie’s Graphics, Heneghan and Associates, Whitworth Horn & Goetten Insurance Agency, Tonsor Custom Awards and Decals, Quality Auto Network & Farmers State Bank.

The JCBA would like to congratulate all the new employees of District 100 and wish them a wonderful year.

