JERSEYVILLE - Three lucky individuals actually got paid to shop local by playing the Jersey County Business Association’s recent 12 Days of Christmas Shopping Adventure! Lynn Scott won third prize of $100 in JCBA Gift Certificates, Missy Rothe won second prize of $250 cash, and Ciera Miles won the grand prize of $500 cash.

Ciera Miles, this year’s Grand Prize winner said, “I never win anything! I was so excited when I heard I won $500 cash.” Miles continued, “I work in St. Louis and I wasn’t sure I’d be able to play, but I’m so glad that I did. I had a lot of fun browsing at all the different businesses who participated. I love that Jerseyville has so many great businesses that make it easy and enjoyable to shop local and support our hometown!”

Over 40 participants turned in completed playing cards, and some businesses reported having up to 100 players visit their business on their given day. Not only did participants enjoy their shopping adventure, but local businesses had fun too.

Lisa Wittman of Whitworth Horn Goetten Insurance Agency was one of the JCBA member businesses who participated in the program. She said, “It’s a fun way to get new potential customers into our building. We had several inquiries about insurance during our day, and fingers crossed, some new customers too.“

The program ran from December 2nd through December 13th, and players got a special playing card punched by one of 32 participating JCBA member business on their designated day & time. Players needed only 22 out of the 32 possible punches to enter. No purchases were necessary to play the game, however, most businesses offered special promotions, raffles and free refreshments to players.

JCBA Director Beth Bear said that this year’s turnout was wonderful, both from businesses and participants. “New to this year’s adventure, players were challenged to make it to all 32 businesses on the list. If they did so they got a 2nd entry in the prize drawing and I was excited to find out that over half of the participants successfully completed the challenge. All of our member businesses who were part of the game had wonderful things to say about this years’ experience, whether it was higher sales on their day or new potential customers. I’d like to thank everyone who played, and of course a huge thank you to our member businesses who made the event so much fun.”

If you would like more information about the JCBA and the benefits of becoming a member business, please visit their website at www.jcba-il.us.

