SPRINGFIELD - After much pushback from law enforcement and government officials throughout the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker withdrew his highly controversial rule that made it a crime for businesses to reopen early in violation of his executive stay-at-home order.

Gov. Pritzker previously said those who violated the rule could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor if they opened early during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Under that previous rule, violators could be fined up to $2,500.

Before the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) could meet Wednesday to decide whether to override Gov. Pritzker’s attempt to circumvent the constitutional lawmaking process, the governor’s office repealed their controversial emergency rule, State Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo), said.

This past Friday, Gov. Pritzker filed an emergency rule that would create criminal penalties for businesses opening up against the rules of his stay-at-home order, by making the act a Class A Misdemeanor.

“Governor Pritzker apparently believed that the Illinois General Assembly is a non-essential branch of government,” said State Senator Schimpf. “This decision by Governor Pritzker to circumvent the legislature and add criminal penalties to the public health code via emergency rule was an unwarranted act of arrogance that will further exacerbate the divisions in our state and undermine the public's already diminishing confidence in his administration.”

Rep. Bourne Responds to Governor’s Decision to Withdraw Emergency Rule

Following the withdrawing of the emergency rule, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) issued the following statement:

“I’m glad the Governor listened to the tens of thousands of Illinoisans who spoke out against this egregious rule. Since the filing of this emergency rule a few days ago, my office received thousands of emails, messages, and phone calls from outraged constituents and business owners who think that rule was a massive overreach of power. The people of Illinois who took the time to email and call their elected officials to deserve our gratitude. This is their ‘win’. The magnitude of their response is the primary reason this emergency rule was withdrawn. It’s proof that their voices were heard. However, the fight is not over and I’m reminding everyone to stay engaged while the legislature is in session this week.”

On Wednesday, the bi-partisan JCAR was scheduled to meet to review the Governor’s emergency rule and vote on whether to override it. The meeting was delayed for multiple hours while negotiations and deliberations took place. By the time the panel met, the governor’s office had agreed to repeal the emergency rule proposal.

“I am tremendously happy that JCAR was able to get this misguided proposal from the Governor’s office repealed,” said Schimpf. “I am hopeful that this will help send a message that all jobs are essential and people shouldn’t be punished for simply trying to earn a living.”Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

