Knights, Oilers Have Good Performances in Collinsville Invitational Meet

COLLINSVILLE – Both East Alton-Wood River’s and Triad's girls track teams enjoyed solid performances at the Collinsville Invitational meet, held Friday at Collinsville’s Kahok Stadium.

The Knights managed to finish seventh with a score of 63 points, while EAWR came in ninth with 41 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once again, Jayden Ulrich was the shining star for the Oilers, winning the shot put with a throw of 43' 10" and was second in the discus with a toss of 105-7

In the field events, EAWR’s Hannah Sechrest won the high jump with a leap of 5’ 2”, while Lilly Cawvey of Triad placed fifth at five feet even, Morgan Noyes of the Knights finished second in the pole vault, clearing nine feet even, Triad’s Denise D’Antonio was fourth in the triple jump at 34’ 1”, and Triad’s Krista Cochran fourth at 34’ 9."

In the hurdles races, LeighAnn Nottke placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles, coming in with a time of 50.59.

Triad’s Sydney Hartoin finished fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.69, while Haley Jackson came in fourth in the 800 meters at 2:24.41. Allyssa Kowalski was third in the 1,600 meters, coming in at 5:43.72.

In the relays, Triad’s 4x200-meter team of Faith Grapperhaus, Savannah Viviano, Bailey Grigg and Kyleigh Barton came in third with a time of 1:47.98, the 4x400-meter team of Hartoin, Kayla Edwards, Jackson and Kowalski were all fifth at 4:17.64.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: