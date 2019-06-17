GREENSBORO, N.C. - East Alton-Wood River High School's Jayden Ulrich is a high school All-American track athlete.

Ulrich placed fifth place with a throw of 46-11.75 in the New Balance National Outdoor Meet in Greensboro, N.C., over the weekend.

"It was a great finish to an outstanding season," her East Alton-Wood River High School head track and field coach Russ Colona said.

Colona said for her to place in the top five in the meet was simply "awesome."

"Jayden went in ranked 11th and we were hoping to top 10," Colona said. "They only took the top eight to finals. At one point when she hit the big throw she was third."

Colona said it was just another example of how Ulrich always rises to the occasion in championship meets.

"She has had a p.r. in every championship meet she has been in since she was a freshman," Colona added. "It is amazing how she stepped it up a notch with only four weeks of training and lifting. How she rises to the occasion is just incredible."

