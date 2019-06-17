GREENSBORO, N.C. - East Alton-Wood River High School's Jayden Ulrich is a high school All-American track athlete.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Ulrich placed fifth place with a throw of 46-11.75 in the New Balance National Outdoor Meet in Greensboro, N.C., over the weekend.

"It was a great finish to an outstanding season," her East Alton-Wood River High School head track and field coach Russ Colona said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Colona said for her to place in the top five in the meet was simply "awesome."

"Jayden went in ranked 11th and we were hoping to top 10," Colona said. "They only took the top eight to finals. At one point when she hit the big throw she was third."

Colona said it was just another example of how Ulrich always rises to the occasion in championship meets.

"She has had a p.r. in every championship meet she has been in since she was a freshman," Colona added. "It is amazing how she stepped it up a notch with only four weeks of training and lifting. How she rises to the occasion is just incredible."

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month: Coach Colona Praises Isaiah Kolmer's Tenacity
Dec 30, 2024
Rayna Raglin Dominates With Three Event Wins At Indoor Meet
Mar 19, 2025
Auto Butler Female Athlete Of The Month For Redbirds: Rayna Raglin Records First At Top Times Meet In 60 Meters
3 days ago
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month: Oilers' Softball Star Camey Adams Balances Sports and Academics
Mar 13, 2025
Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of Month: Indoor Track and Field Championships Showcase Grifins' Lilly Gilbertson's Talent
3 days ago

 