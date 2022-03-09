EDWARDSVILLE - Jaycie Rodgers is no stranger to Edwardsville School District #7. Her time with the District dates back to her college education when she completed her field experience at Hamel and her student teaching at Nelson.

Upon graduation, she was hired as a long-term substitute teacher at Nelson. Rodgers then taught 13 years at Woodland, two years at Goshen, and one year at Cassens – all in cross-cat – before returning to Woodland, where she has been the last three years teaching SEL.

“I have always known I wanted to be a teacher. I was blessed by some amazing teachers in my life that inspired me to want to teach.”

As a high school student, she volunteered in a program called Peer Partners in an FLS classroom. It was that experience that led her to choose the field of special education.

Originally, she had planned to teach FLS, but was hired as a cross-cat teacher.

“I love the challenge of differentiating lessons to meet the needs of every student. Working in many grade levels and with so many different students allow me to continue to grow as an educator and challenge myself to meet the many needs I encounter.”

Like a lot of teachers, Rodgers said she loves watching students have those “lightbulb” moments.

“Elementary students are so open and excited about learning. They also love to celebrate each other’s successes.”

When Rodgers is not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with family, reading, watching movies, going to concerts and shopping.

