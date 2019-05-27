BETHALTO – For seven years, a taco-eating contest has been held at the Jaycees Country Fair in Bethalto.

The tacos are provided by T-Mo's Tacos, a local food vendor, and it was started as an effort to bring more folks to the fair. The challenge, which may sound daunting to some and doable to others, is to eat as many as 10 T-Mo's tacos in four minutes or fewer. Friends and family of the business assist every year, including Michaela Morales, who provided the information for this story. This year's event featured seven folks trying their best to prove their taco-eating prowess in front of a group of excited onlookers – the first two rows of whom are VIPs chosen by the event's sponsors.

This year, Tim “Meatloaf” Trevino took the crown after finishing nine and three quarters tacos in the allotted time. Brendan “Curly Cue” Schelle took silver after finishing exactly two fewer tacos, coming in at seven and three quarters. Fred “Right Said Fred” Garris closed out the winners with seven and a half tacos consumed.

The other four competitors – and yes, they all have nicknames – were: Candace “Short Straw” Schelle. Brett “Darr Boy” Darr, Timothy “Tim Bo Slice” Kudelaka and a fellow identified only as “Radical Rick.”

The event was sponsored by: Shelter Insurance Agent Paul Guccione, AP Cigar Co, Horton's Auto and Outdoor, Mandy Rose Photography, B.D. Sports, Paul Knoche DJ Services, All Access TV, The Bank of Edwardsville and the Bethalto Jaycees.

More information can be found on the contest, as well as the elusive T-Mo's Taco truck on the business's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/tmostacos.

