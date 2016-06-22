Name: Jaxon Anthony Gettings

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Britni Marciniak and Anthony Gettings of Brussels

Birth weight:  8 lbs 0 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Time :  11:54 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: June 15, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Izzabella Gettings (2)

Grandparents: Steve & Terri Marciniak, Batchtown; Michelle & Alan, Meppen; Joe Gettings, Grafton

Great Grandparents: Angie & Larry Imming, Jerseyville; Patricia Clay, Hamburg; Cresenthia Marciniak, Louisiana; Connie Gettings, Grafton

 

 