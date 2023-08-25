ALTON - Are you a latte lover? How about a coffee connoisseur? Indulge in all things coffee related during the Great Rivers & Routes first-ever Javapalooza celebration which kicks off Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 1.

Fifteen locally owned and operated coffee shops throughout southwest Illinois are taking part in this debut event which focuses on the bean and the shops that create the local brews. Participating shops are showing off their coffee skills by creating a featured signature drink served up during the month-long event. And to sweeten the pot, visitors who stop by participating businesses have the opportunity to win $1,500 in coffee-themed prizes.

“Southwest Illinois is brimming with great coffee shops that day in and day out serve up amazing coffee creations,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau noted. “We wanted to find a way to highlight their work and bring new awareness to coffee shops in the region. Javapalooza is our way of celebrating our local baristas and shops.”

Javapalooza also offers coffee shops the chance to showcase their artistic baristas in a Latte Art Competition. Shops can enter with photos of their signature latte art and artist and the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will select the top three entries. The entries will be featured on the bureau’s Facebook page and people can vote for their favorite art. The winning coffee shop will receive six months of free advertising on RiversandRoutes.com. The winning artist will receive a Coffee Lovers Basket from the Chef’s Shoppe and a trophy mug from Mississippi Mud Pottery.

Participating coffee shops include: Goshen Coffee Café, Edwardsville; 222 Artisan Bakery & Café, Edwardsville; Blackbird Bakery & Café, Staunton; Brantzels, White Hall; Café Birdie, Edwardsville; Chocolate Covered Creations, Granite City; Foxes Boxes, Bethalto; Kismet Coffee Co., Litchfield; Maeva’s Coffee, Alton; Meme’s Coffee Shop, Granite City; Post Commons, Alton; Rachel & Co. Coffee House, Wood River; Rise & Grind Coffee Co., Litchfield; Sacred Grounds Café, Edwardsville; and Verona Coffee, Collinsville.

To enter the Coffee Connoisseur competition, visit a participating local coffee shop, scan the QR Code at the shop and click the link to enter the competition. One entry per day per shop will be accepted. Three winners will be chosen at random from the entries and prizes include: 1st Place – At home espresso machine; 2nd Place – One year Goshen Coffee monthly subscription; 3rd Place – Original mug set (4 total) from Mississippi Mud Pottery.

For more information about Javapalooza, please visit: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/javapalooza/

(The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.)

