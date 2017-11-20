Name: Jase Bentley Anderson

Parents: Tiffany Greer and Curtis Anderson of East Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 20 1/2 inches

Time : 2:39 PM

Date: November 13, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Kashmir Fennell (7); Landon Fennell (5 1/2)

Micheal Anderson (7) Brie Anderson (3 1/2).

Grandparents: Ray Greer, East Alton; Yvonne Lynn, East Alton; Joann Cross, East Alton; Karen Spiker, Deceased.

Great Grandparents: Rosella McCoy; Helen Greer, Deceased; Teena Lynn, Deceased; Richard Lynn, Deceased

