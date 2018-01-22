TROYJarvis Township Senior Citizen’s Center in Troy, IL, is pleased to announce a spring trip to the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam. The trip is organized by Diamond Tours and will take place April 19-29, 2018. Cost is $1098 per person for double occupancy. Reservations will be accepted through February 12, 2018.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The trip includes the following: motor coach transportation; 10 nights lodging, including three consecutive nights in a Las Vegas Casino Hotel; 13 meals (7 breakfasts/6 dinners); gaming and sightseeing on the Las Vegas Strip; Free day to shop, explore and discover Las Vegas; admission to the Hoover Dam Visitor Center; visit to Grand Canyon National Park including an IMAX movie; visit to Zion National Park and Petrified Forest National Park; guided tour of spectacular Valley of Fire State Park; and much more.

For more information or to register for the trip, please contact Trip Coordinator Nina George at (618) 345-9478.

More like this:

Madison High Grad Timeka Shaunail Blends Theatre Artistry With Gospel Heritage
Oct 7, 2025
Saturday, Sept. 20 - Monday, Sept. 22 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
Sep 23, 2025
Almost Legends Band Promises Fun Shows with Costumes and Karaoke Champs
Jul 31, 2025
Local 65-Year-Old Bodybuilder to Compete in World Championship
Aug 15, 2025
Gateway Arch National Park Earns Top National Museum Recognition 
Aug 19, 2025

 